Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop - Event Details

Spring 2025 Uluākea Campus Event: Hawaiian Language Workshop

Thursday, February 6, 2025, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: SSC-W201

This is an in-person event.

Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.



Hilo ʻIa A Paʻa Ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

Join us for another semester learning basic ʻōlelo Hawiʻi vocabulary, sentence structures, and phrases! Building on last semester’s theme, we continue to empower our kauhale with skills in Hawaiian language and cultural values to incorporate into our daily responsibilities and roles within our campus community.



Our first workshop will focus around the meaning of “kahua”, or setting our foundations. While we learn of different vocabulary and ʻōlelo noʻeau (Hawaiian proverbs) revolving around “kahua”, we will also learn of stories that will help to remind us of different ways to view our foundations we set forth for ourselves and the work we do.



Upcoming ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops throughout the Spring 2025 semester:

Thursday, February 27th, 11am-12pm, SSC W201

Kūkulu: Establishing & organizing the support pillars for our foundation



Thursday, March 27th, 11am-12pm, UCB 127

Kukupu: Growing upon the foundation we have set



Thursday, April 17th, 3pm-4:30pm, Kīpuka NHSC

Kanu: To plant and scatter the seeds



Pre-registration is required, please use the following registration link below:

Uluākea Campus Events Registration Form



Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.



For more information, please contact:

Malu Dudoit (dudoitd@hawaii.edu)

Uluākea Program (uluakea@hawaii.edu)

(808)932-7847

Tags: