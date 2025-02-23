Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press Friday, February 28, 2025, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Join the Ke Kalahea team as we publish our February issue, and hold our monthly Pizza with the Press event! Come by the front of our office to pick up a free pizza and a copy of our newspaper, fresh off the press.



Taste some delicious pizza and catch up on what's happening around campus, or what's to come in the following month. You can also enjoy some mind puzzles littered throughout the publication, or dive into one of our photographers' wonderful photo stories! There's a little bit of something for everyone.



We hope to see you all there! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 23, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements