Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's Pizza With The Press Thursday, February 13, 2025, 12:30pm – 3:30pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Join the Ke Kalahea team for our first monthly Pizza With The Press event of the Spring 2025 semester! Come by and enjoy free cheesy and pepperoni-y yumminess, while catching up with the team on issues to come, events, and more!



Whether you read our work regularly or you've never touched an issue, all UH Hilo students are welcome! You can also meet some of our new members and talk story with the team while mingling with peers.



We hope to see you all there! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

