Shaping Healthy Practices Together - Event Details
Shaping Healthy Practices Together
Location: Student Services Center Room W-201
Attention Vulcans! FYE invites you in “Shaping Healthy Practices Together" on Wednesday February 5 & Thursday February 6, 2025 from 5:00pm -8:00pm at Student Services Center Room W201.
Get the chance to meet your fellow Peer Mentors and learn about many health services, upcoming activities, and ways in improving your wellbeing here at UH Hilo
Create & decorate your very own!
Limited supplies, first come - first serve basis.
Follow us at @uhhfye to stay updated for programs/ opportunities
For disability accommodations, please contact The First Year Experience Program at (808) 932-7384
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
