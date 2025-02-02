Shaping Healthy Practices Together - Event Details

Shaping Healthy Practices Together Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 Attention Vulcans! FYE invites you in “Shaping Healthy Practices Together" on Wednesday February 5 & Thursday February 6, 2025 from 5:00pm -8:00pm at Student Services Center Room W201.



Get the chance to meet your fellow Peer Mentors and learn about many health services, upcoming activities, and ways in improving your wellbeing here at UH Hilo



Create & decorate your very own!

Limited supplies, first come - first serve basis.



Follow us at @uhhfye to stay updated for programs/ opportunities



For disability accommodations, please contact The First Year Experience Program at (808) 932-7384 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

