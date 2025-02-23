Casino Night - Event Details

Casino Night

Friday, February 28, 2025, 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Ready to roll the dice and test your luck? Don’t miss Casino Night at Campus Center—your VIP ticket to an unforgettable evening of action-packed fun! Dive into the excitement with popular casino games like blackjack and roulette, savor delicious food and drinks, and rack up amazing prizes while enjoying a great time with friends. It’s a night you won’t want to miss!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 02/18/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

