Bouquet on a Budget - Event Details

Bouquet on a Budget

Tuesday, February 11, 2025, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Calling all UH Hilo students! Get creative and join us for Bouquet on a Budget, where you’ll learn how to craft a unique flower bouquet using pipe cleaners and other fun crafting materials. This hands-on workshop is the perfect way to relax, unleash your creativity, and walk away with a handmade masterpiece. Plus, enjoy delicious food and refreshments while you craft. Don’t miss out on this exciting and budget-friendly event designed just for you! See you there.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/28/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

