Stitch and Sip - Event Details
Stitch and Sip
Location: Campus Center 301
Unwind, connect, and get crafty with us at the SAC Crochet Hangout! Whether you're a crochet pro or a total beginner, join us in a cozy space to relax, learn, and maybe discover a new favorite hobby. We'll provide the yarn, hooks, and guidance needed to get started, plus refreshments to keep the creative energy flowing while supplies last. Come hang out, learn some stitches, and leave with a handmade project and new friends. Don't miss out on this chance to create something meaningful while having fun!
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/10/2025.
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
