SAC On Sight - Event Details

SAC On Sight

Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Library Lanai

Get ready for a treat, courtesy of your Student Activities Council (SAC)! We're handing out mini acai bowls to all students, and you won’t want to miss it!



While you enjoy your delicious acai bowl, you'll also get the inside scoop on all the AMAZING events coming up on campus this month! Whether you're into social events, workshops, or special activities, there’s something for everyone, and this is your chance to learn what’s coming up!



Come mingle, snack, and find out how SAC is making this semester unforgettable!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/22/2025.

Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

