Kinky Boots Auditions - Event Details

Kinky Boots Auditions

Saturday, January 18, 2025, 2:00pm

Location: Performing Arts Center Main Stage

Kinky Boots music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein



Directed by ‘Alohi Gronquist

Music Director Maikaʻi Nash

Choreography by Dori Yamada & Kassidy Wilson



Based on the 2005 British film Kinky Boots written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and mostly inspired by true events, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price. Having reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.



Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical.



Auditions Include



- Dancing: Wear comfortable clothing.

- Singing: Prepare 16 bars from a song within the modern Musical Theatre canon, preferably in the style of Kinky Boots. No pop songs, please.

Bring sheet music for accompanist (can be digital).

Sheet music is available at: musescore.com; sheetmusic-free.com; musicnotes.com; sheetmusicplus.com

- Acting: Cold readings from the script.



All Roles Available!



Dancers (non-singers and / or actors) are encouraged to audition!





Performance Dates: April 10-12, 2025 @ 7:00pm

For more information, contact: lbd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7495

Tags: