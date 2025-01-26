Chinese New Year (Year of Snake) Celebration - Event Details

Chinese New Year (Year of Snake) Celebration

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Library Lanai, UH Hilo

Happy Chinese Spring Festival (Year of the Snake)!



Chinese Studies Certificate Program invites everyone to join us for the annual Chinese New Year/Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) celebration! For the first time, it is a 2-day event, running from 1/28 to 1/29, 10:00-2:00.



Chinese zodiac signs, handicrafts, lanterns, red packets with fengshui coins (new!);



Ink painting, brush writing, Chinese characters, spring couplets, poster of Lady White Snake tale (new!);



Chinese tea ceremony (new!), erhu, hulusi, pipa display, classical music;



Lion dance costume try-on, dragon dance, mahjong, Chinese chess (new!);



Singing, keyboard playing, fan dance, "snake dance" (new!), taiji boxing, qigong;





Photo corner + traditional Chinese dresses try-on + "fashion show" (Han, Tang, Song, Qing costume culture) (new!).



Get a lucky candy, + Year of Snake tattoo sticker (new!) + zodiac card with your name written in Chinese!



Call for collaborators and volunteers (faculty, staff, students). If you would like to cohost, perform, or be a "fashion show" model, or simply join us for any of the activities, please contact jirenf@hawaii.edu



Mahalo!

Special Restrictions: Open to anyone (UH Hilo students, faculty, staff, and the local community).

For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7232

Tags: