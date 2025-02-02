Kuleana&Community: Alzheimer's Disease:The Era of Treatment - Event Details
Kuleana&Community: Alzheimer's Disease:The Era of Treatment
Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center
Building Community Through Conversation
Alzheimer's Disease: The Era of Treatment
Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Nicolas Los Baños, the Alzheimer's Association's Hawai'i Island Regional Coordinator. He will be speaking about Alzheimer's and dementia research, promising new treatments, and how to gain awareness in order to connect people living with Alzheimer's and their families with the support they need.
Nic Los Baños is the Alzheimer's Association's Hawaiʻi Island Regional Coordinator and has worked with older individuals and family caregivers on Hawaii Island for the last 15 years. There is exciting progress in Alzheimer's and dementia research that is creating promising new treatments for people living with the disease. While there is still no cure for Alzheimer's disease, gaining awareness about what it is plays an important part in connecting people living with Alzheimer's and their families with the support they need.
Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.
Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)
Open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served.
Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka.
For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294
Tags: kuleana community talk story Kilohana dementia Alzheimers treatment ohana aging kupuna
