Kuleana&Community: Alzheimer's Disease:The Era of Treatment - Event Details

Kuleana&Community: Alzheimer's Disease:The Era of Treatment

Friday, February 7, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center

Building Community Through Conversation



Alzheimer's Disease: The Era of Treatment



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Nicolas Los Baños, the Alzheimer's Association's Hawai'i Island Regional Coordinator. He will be speaking about Alzheimer's and dementia research, promising new treatments, and how to gain awareness in order to connect people living with Alzheimer's and their families with the support they need.



Nic Los Baños is the Alzheimer's Association's Hawaiʻi Island Regional Coordinator and has worked with older individuals and family caregivers on Hawaii Island for the last 15 years. There is exciting progress in Alzheimer's and dementia research that is creating promising new treatments for people living with the disease. While there is still no cure for Alzheimer's disease, gaining awareness about what it is plays an important part in connecting people living with Alzheimer's and their families with the support they need.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.



Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kīlohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka.

For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

Tags: