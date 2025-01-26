Kuleana & Community: Pilikulāiwi: An Aina Based Experience - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: Pilikulāiwi: An Aina Based Experience Friday, January 31, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Pilikulāiwi: A Sustainable ʻĀina Based Experience on Hawaiʻi Island



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Lindsey Iyo, the Recreation Division Administrator with Hawai'i County's Department of Parks and Recreation and an alumna of the University of Hawai'i at Hilo. She will be speaking about Pilikulaiwi, a youth focused program intertwining Hawaiian culture, service learning, sustainability, and recreation, which led to a new program called Ulu ‘Ohi’a for adult participants.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

