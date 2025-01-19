Kuleana&Community:Being an ABC(American-Born Chinese)in Hilo - Event Details

Kuleana&Community:Being an ABC(American-Born Chinese)in Hilo Friday, January 24, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



Being an ABC (American-Born Chinese) in Hilo



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Dennis Lin, the current President of the Chinese Civic Association of Hawai'i and the Deputy Director of Research and Development for the County of Hawai'i's Mayor's Office. He will be speaking about his experience as a Chinese-American in Hilo as well as sharing about Hilo's Chinese community and history.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

