Kuleana & Community: E ʻOnipaʻa Kākou! (Let Us Be Steadfast) - Event Details

Kuleana & Community: E ʻOnipaʻa Kākou! (Let Us Be Steadfast) Friday, January 17, 2025, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Kilohana: The Academic Success Center Building Community Through Conversation



E ʻOnipaʻa Kākou! (Let Us Be Steadfast)



Join our Kuleana and Community Talk Story with Pelehonuamea (Suganuma) Harman, UH Hilo's inaugural Director of Native Hawaiian Engagement. She will be speaking about the history-altering event in Hawai'i 132 years ago and where we as a system and campus are in realizing our kuleana to our community.



Friday 12 noon - 1 p.m.

Kilohana: Academic Success Center (1st floor of Edwin Mookini Library)



Open to the public.



Light refreshments will be served.



Sponsored by UH Hilo Chancellor’s Office, Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Kilohana: The Academic Success Center, Dr. Colby Miyose, Center for Global Education and Exchange, Dr. Alton Okinaka For more information, contact: corink@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7294

