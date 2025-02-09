Candy Grams - Event Details

Candy Grams

Friday, February 14, 2025, 9:00am – 11:00am

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Looking for a fun and thoughtful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Join us at Candy Grams! Create a personalized treat bag for a friend, significant other, or someone special. Choose from a variety of individually packaged candies and fill a festive bag. Add a heartfelt note to make it extra meaningful!



Take a break, unwind, and create something sweet while supporting student well-being and mental health. Let’s come together to make UH Hilo a place of joy, connection, and belonging this Valentine’s season.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity to spread love and smiles across campus!

Special Restrictions: Must have a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB Student ID

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

Tags: