Picture this: V-Day Photoshoot - Event Details
Picture this: V-Day Photoshoot
Location: Campus Center 301
Celebrate love, friendship, and creativity at SAC’s Picture This: V-Day Photoshoot event! Whether you’re flying solo or snapping fun memories with friends, this themed photoshoot area provides the perfect backdrop to capture those special moments. But that's not all—beyond the camera, we're encouraging self-love and creativity with a fun card-making activity. Instead of scrapbooking, take your festive photos and create personalized Valentine’s Day cards for your friends or loved ones. It's a chance to express your feelings in a heartfelt and creative way!
To make the experience even sweeter, enjoy a selection of Valentine's Day-themed refreshments, including cupcakes, macarons, and Yoo-hoo strawberry and chocolate drinks. These treats will keep you energized while adding to the event's cheerful atmosphere. Whether you’re here for the photos, the cards, or simply to enjoy the festive vibe, this event offers something for everyone—and it's sure to create lasting memories.
Don't forget to grab a flyer and spread the word—let's make this Valentine’s Day celebration one to remember!
Special Restrictions: Must have a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB Student ID
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: SAC Campus Center
