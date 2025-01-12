SAC’s Back-To-School Giveaway - Event Details

SAC’s Back-To-School Giveaway Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Kick off the new semester with us! Join the Student Activities Council (SAC) for a fun and refreshing start to the school year. Meet the SAC team and hear about upcoming events while enjoying a refreshing cup of Jamba Juice (while supplies last). Don’t miss this chance to connect, grab some goodies, and make this semester your best one yet. See you there! For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

Announcements