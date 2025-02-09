Valentine’s Day Trivia - Event Details

Valentine’s Day Trivia

Friday, February 14, 2025, 3:45pm – 6:15pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Come join us for SAC’s Valentine’s Trivia Night—a fun-filled event where your brain and heart will buzz with joy! Explore romantic themes from TV shows, movies, songs, and more as you dive into trivia that celebrates love in all its forms. Whether you’re a trivia pro or just in the mood for some friendly competition, you’ll collaborate and compete with others, tackling questions that will test your knowledge of romance across pop culture. The SAC team will provide everything you need—supplies, food, and refreshments—to help you succeed and enjoy every moment. So grab your team, come for the romance, and enjoy a night of questions, food, drinks, and great vibes!



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363 (V),

(808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/29/2025.



Contact: Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.



Restrictions:

This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: Sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

