Emotional Intellegence in the Workplace - Announcement Details

Emotional Intellegence in the Workplace - Transform Your Workplace Relationships!

- Lead with Empathy, Succeed with Impact!

- Unlock the Power of Emotional Intelligence!



Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a crucial skill for effective leadership and success in the workplace. This workshop will help students understand how self-awareness, empathy, and emotional regulation can enhance their professional relationships and decision-making. Developing EQ is particularly important as it supports not only individual growth, but also the ability to contribute to diverse teams and uphold cultural values in the workplace. This session will equip students with practical tools to thrive in any professional environment. For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 26, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements