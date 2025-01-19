Time Management - Clock It! - Event Details

Time Management - Clock It! Tuesday, January 21, 2025, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Kipuka Pop Up Space in Hale ʻAlahonua Struggling to find time for everything on your plate?



It's time to take control.



Start the new year strong with our time management workshop.



- Learn proven strategies to manage your schedule like a pro.

- Set achievable goals and stick to them.

- Discover tools to stay organized and focused.

- Be more in control of your academic + personal lives



The aim of this workshop is to equip college students with practical time management skills to balance their academic, personal, and professional responsibilities effectively. By providing tools, strategies, and insights, the event aims to promote academic success, reduce stress, and foster personal growth. Students will learn techniques to prioritize tasks, manage deadlines, and maintain a healthy work-life balance while preparing for future career demands. The event will also encourage adaptability, stress management, and community building, leaving participants with a personalized toolkit to enhance productivity and achieve their goals.



Bonus! Learn about a remote internship opportunity for Aloha Bridal Connections (alohabridalconnections.com/) For more information, contact: kipuka@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7418

