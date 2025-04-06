Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

SAVE THE DATE - Announcement Details

SAVE THE DATE

UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR

When: February 19, 2025
Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm
Location: Campus Center Plaza

UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR

When: April 09, 2025
Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm
Location: Campus Center Plaza

Contact Information
Career Services
Email: career@hawaii.edu
Phone: 808-932-7777
Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127

For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025.

For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

SAVE THE DATE image

Tags: Career Fair Career Opportunities Internships Symplicity Employment Career Services

What's also happening?

Announcements

APIA Scholarships
UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
SAVE THE DATE
UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Contact ...
2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...

