SAVE THE DATE - Announcement Details

SAVE THE DATE UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR



When: February 19, 2025

Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza



UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR



When: April 09, 2025

Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza



Contact Information

Career Services

Email: career@hawaii.edu

Phone: 808-932-7777

Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127



For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025. For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

