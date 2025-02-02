Symplicity & Focus 2 Workshop with Marcy Martinez - Event Details
Symplicity & Focus 2 Workshop with Marcy Martinez
Location: Student Services Building, Rm W-201
UH Hilo Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement Presents
Don't miss this essential workshop on Symplicity and Focus 2! Learn how to effectively navigate these platforms to enhance your career search and planning. Focus 2 is an online career and education planning system that helps you explore your strengths and preferences, discover potential careers, and map out both your current and future career plans. You can also discover how to create a professional profile on Symplicity, access job & internship opportunities, and make the most of the career resources available to you. Join us and take the next step in building a successful career path!
When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Time: 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm
Contact Information
Career Services
Email: career@hawaii.edu
Phone: 808-932-7777
Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127
For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025.
For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777
Tags: Career Services Career Prep Workshops Employment Career Fair Symplicity Focus 2
