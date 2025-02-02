Symplicity & Focus 2 Workshop with Marcy Martinez - Event Details

Symplicity & Focus 2 Workshop with Marcy Martinez Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Student Services Building, Rm W-201 UH Hilo Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement Presents



Don't miss this essential workshop on Symplicity and Focus 2! Learn how to effectively navigate these platforms to enhance your career search and planning. Focus 2 is an online career and education planning system that helps you explore your strengths and preferences, discover potential careers, and map out both your current and future career plans. You can also discover how to create a professional profile on Symplicity, access job & internship opportunities, and make the most of the career resources available to you. Join us and take the next step in building a successful career path!



When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Time: 12:00 pm- 2:00 pm

Where: Student Services Building, Rm W-201



Contact Information

Career Services

Email: career@hawaii.edu

Phone: 808-932-7777

Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127



For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025.



SAVE THE DATE

2025 Internship & Career Fair on Wednesday, February 19th.

2025 Annual Career Fair on Tuesday, April 9th. For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

