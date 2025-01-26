Resume Writing Workshop with Jon Sakurai-Horita - Event Details
Resume Writing Workshop with Jon Sakurai-Horita
Location: Student Services Building, Rm W-201
UH Hilo Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement Presents
Don’t miss out on this valuable workshop designed to help you create a professional resume that highlights your skills, knowledge, and experience tailored to your career goals. You’ll learn about different types of resumes, what to include (and avoid), and why it’s essential to customize your resume for each job opportunity. Plus, we’ll cover the basics of crafting an effective cover letter. Join us and take the next step toward building a standout application!
~ Check out Career Opportunities
~ Paid Internship Opportunities
~ Gain Valuable Career Insights
~ Get Career Advice and Tips
When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Time: 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
Where: Student Services Building, Rm W-201
Contact Information
Career Services
Email: career@hawaii.edu
Phone: 808-932-7777
Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127
For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025.
SAVE THE DATE
2025 Internship & Career Fair on Wednesday, February 19th.
2025 Annual Career Fair on Tuesday, April 9th.
For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777
