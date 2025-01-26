Resume Writing Workshop with Jon Sakurai-Horita - Event Details

Resume Writing Workshop with Jon Sakurai-Horita Wednesday, January 29, 2025, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Student Services Building, Rm W-201 UH Hilo Kīpapa I Ke Ala Kaʻi: Center for Career Advancement Presents



Don’t miss out on this valuable workshop designed to help you create a professional resume that highlights your skills, knowledge, and experience tailored to your career goals. You’ll learn about different types of resumes, what to include (and avoid), and why it’s essential to customize your resume for each job opportunity. Plus, we’ll cover the basics of crafting an effective cover letter. Join us and take the next step toward building a standout application!



When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Where: Student Services Building, Rm W-201



Contact Information

Career Services

Email: career@hawaii.edu

Phone: 808-932-7777

Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127



For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025.



SAVE THE DATE

2025 Internship & Career Fair on Wednesday, February 19th.

2025 Annual Career Fair on Tuesday, April 9th. For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777

