UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

UH Hilo 2025 Internship & Career Fair Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 10:30am – 1:30pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join us at the UH Hilo Career Fair! This is your opportunity to connect with community organizations looking to hire UH Hilo graduates for open positions, as well as offer exciting internship opportunities. The event goes beyond a traditional job fair—organizations will also provide valuable career insights, sharing their personal journeys, what to expect in their industry, and advice for those interested in pursuing similar paths. Don't miss out on exploring a wide range of opportunities and gaining a deeper understanding of the career paths ahead!



~ Check out Career Opportunities

~ Paid Internship Opportunities

~ Gain Valuable Career Insights

~ Get Career Advice and Tips



When: February 19, 2024

Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm

Where: Campus Center Plaza



Contact Information

Career Services

Email: career@hawaii.edu

Phone: 808-932-7777

Office: Student Services Center, Rm E-127



For disability accommodation, contact Coordinator Raynell Espaniola at 808-932-7777 (V), 808-932-7002 (TTY), or rolivera@hawaii.edu by Friday, March 28, 2025. For more information, contact: rolivera@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7777 Tags:

What's also happening?

Week of February 16, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements