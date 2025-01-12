Community on Campus Resource Fair - Event Details

Community on Campus Resource Fair Thursday, January 16, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan ʻOhana Week!



- Monday, January 13, 2025 - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

- Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair

- Thursday, January 16, 2025- "Community to Campus": Community Resource Fair



The "Community to Campus" Fair highlights various resources right here in our Hilo community. Community resource organizations like the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Goodwill Hawaii, Hawaii Island Community Health Center and more will be readily available to answer any questions you may have. This is an excellent opportunity for you to connect with our community human services organizations and learn about important resources that will help you succeed throughout the year!



See you there! For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

