Math Jam! - Event Details

Math Jam!

Thursday, May 8, 2025, 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Moʻokini Library)

Are you enrolled in MATH 135, 135T, 140, 140X, 241, or 242? Math Jam is your ultimate chance to gear up for finals with all the tools and support you need! Dive into practice problems designed just for this event, connect with tutors and faculty who are ready to answer your questions, and enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments to keep you energized.



This event is more than just a study session—it's a chance to study smarter, gain confidence, and even have some fun along the way. Whether you need a quick review or some extra help with tough concepts, Math Jam has you covered!



Don’t miss out! Look for the registration code on the event flyer, which will be emailed to you in March. Secure your spot early and bring a friend along to make the most of this fantastic resource, proudly sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)!

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Efren Ruiz at (808) 932-7538 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ruize@hawaii.edu by 4/21/2025. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: ruize@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7538

