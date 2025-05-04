Math Jam! - Event Details
Math Jam!
Location: Kilohana (1st floor of Moʻokini Library)
Are you enrolled in MATH 135, 135T, 140, 140X, 241, or 242? Math Jam is your ultimate chance to gear up for finals with all the tools and support you need! Dive into practice problems designed just for this event, connect with tutors and faculty who are ready to answer your questions, and enjoy complimentary snacks and refreshments to keep you energized.
This event is more than just a study session—it's a chance to study smarter, gain confidence, and even have some fun along the way. Whether you need a quick review or some extra help with tough concepts, Math Jam has you covered!
Don’t miss out! Look for the registration code on the event flyer, which will be emailed to you in March. Secure your spot early and bring a friend along to make the most of this fantastic resource, proudly sponsored by the UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)!
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Efren Ruiz at (808) 932-7538 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), ruize@hawaii.edu by 4/21/2025. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHHDCO ID validation.
For more information, contact: ruize@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7538
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
- Final Stretch: Basic Needs Assistance
- As the semester comes to a close, we’re here to help you finish strong. From April 1 to May 16, UHHSA's Basic Needs student initiative, in partnership with Hale Lako, is providing free non-food essentials to support your well-being and ...
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025
- Study Abroad Fall 2026 application due October 1, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by October 1, 2025, for Fall 2026 departure. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.