Sakada Day Celebrations 2024 - Event Details

Sakada Day Celebrations 2024 Sunday, December 15, 2024, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza A Tribute to Big Island Sakadas and Descendants



"Harvest, Roots and Culture"





- Filipino Food, Desserts, Drinks

- Entertainment - Music, Song, Dance

- Cultural & Historical Exhibits

- Arts & Crafts Demonstrations

- Congratulatory Messages

- Children's Activities



Free Admission

Open to the Public For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

