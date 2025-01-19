SAC Game Night - Event Details
SAC Game Night
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Calling all UH Hilo students! Get ready for a fun-filled evening hosted by the Student Activities Council (SAC).
Whether you're new to campus or just looking to meet new faces, SAC's Game Night is the perfect opportunity to kick back, make connections, and have a great time before the semester picks up steam. This laid-back event is designed to help students connect with one another, meet the SAC members, and learn about all the exciting activities SAC has planned this semester in a relaxed and fun environment.
Come play board games & yard games like Corn Hole, Giants Jinga, & Connect 4 and leave with new friends and connections. Pizza, soda & water will be served while supplies last. Don’t miss out! See you at SAC's Game Night!
Must present a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB validated student ID
Contact: Haven Rayoan at sacep1@hawaii.edu for more information.
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by January 6th, 2025.
Special Restrictions: Must present a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB validated student ID
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: SAC Game Night Games Spring Semester Friends and Classmates Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- Emotional Intellegence in the Workplace
- - Transform Your Workplace Relationships! - Lead with Empathy, Succeed with Impact! - Unlock the Power of Emotional Intelligence! Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a crucial skill for effective leadership and success in the workplace. ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- 2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
- SAVE THE DATE
- UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Contact ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story
- Come every Friday and join UH Hilo students, faculty, and members from our community to share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.