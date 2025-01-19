SAC Game Night - Event Details

SAC Game Night

Tuesday, January 21, 2025, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Calling all UH Hilo students! Get ready for a fun-filled evening hosted by the Student Activities Council (SAC).

Whether you're new to campus or just looking to meet new faces, SAC's Game Night is the perfect opportunity to kick back, make connections, and have a great time before the semester picks up steam. This laid-back event is designed to help students connect with one another, meet the SAC members, and learn about all the exciting activities SAC has planned this semester in a relaxed and fun environment.



Come play board games & yard games like Corn Hole, Giants Jinga, & Connect 4 and leave with new friends and connections. Pizza, soda & water will be served while supplies last. Don’t miss out! See you at SAC's Game Night!



Must present a SP25UHHSAC or SP25UHH-CB validated student ID



Contact: Haven Rayoan at sacep1@hawaii.edu for more information.



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by January 6th, 2025.

