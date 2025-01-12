SAC Sundae Social - Event Details
SAC Sundae Social
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Ring in the New Year with a sweet twist!
Join us for an unforgettable Ice Cream Social to celebrate new beginnings with the most incredible treat in town. The Student Activities Council (SAC) is excited to present Sundae Social, an in-person social event designed to bring students together in a fun and welcoming atmosphere! Whether you're an ice cream enthusiast or just looking to kick off 2025 with something sweet, this event is sure to be a blast!
Mark your calendar and bring your friends! Don’t miss out on this frozen fun! Come start the new semester with a sweet treat and make new friends. We can’t wait to see you at SAC Sundae Social
For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/03/2025.
Contact: Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.
Special Restrictions: ** This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.**
For more information, contact: Sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377
Tags: Campus Center SAC Ice Cream New Year Soical
What's also happening?
Announcements
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- 2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
- SAVE THE DATE
- UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Contact ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
