SAC Sundae Social - Event Details

SAC Sundae Social

Friday, January 17, 2025, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Ring in the New Year with a sweet twist!



Join us for an unforgettable Ice Cream Social to celebrate new beginnings with the most incredible treat in town. The Student Activities Council (SAC) is excited to present Sundae Social, an in-person social event designed to bring students together in a fun and welcoming atmosphere! Whether you're an ice cream enthusiast or just looking to kick off 2025 with something sweet, this event is sure to be a blast!



Mark your calendar and bring your friends! Don’t miss out on this frozen fun! Come start the new semester with a sweet treat and make new friends. We can’t wait to see you at SAC Sundae Social



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7363(V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 01/03/2025.



Contact: Saige Rayoan at sacep2@hawaii.edu for more information.

Special Restrictions: ** This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a SP25UHH-CB or SP25UHHSAC ID validation.**

For more information, contact: Sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377

