2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application - Announcement Details
2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. This one application allows you to apply for many different UH Foundation scholarships through UH Hilo and the UH System. The deadline is March 3, 2025 at 4pm HST.
For more information, contact: scholars@hawaii.edu (808) 956-6203
Tags: scholarships apply financial aid
