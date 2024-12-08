Music and Merriment 2024 - Event Details

Music and Merriment 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024, 7:00am – 8:30am

Location: Performing Arts Center

The holidays are upon us, and the semester is almost done.

It's time for celebration and fun!



Join our student singers and dancers in their end-of-semester showcase:

Music and Merriment



Featuring students from:



UH Hilo Performing Arts Classes



- DANCE 170 (Beginning Contemporary dance/ Hawaiian Themes)

- DANCE 180 (Jazz I)

- DANCE 190 (Modern I)

- DANCE 290 (Modern II)

- MUSIC 114 (University Chorus)



Hawai’I CC Dance Classes

Special Restrictions: **All Seats $5**

Order tickets online at https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu/

Call the UH Hilo Box Office: (808) 932-7490 Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am

For more information, contact: artscrt@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

