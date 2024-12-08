Music and Merriment 2024 - Event Details
Music and Merriment 2024
Location: Performing Arts Center
The holidays are upon us, and the semester is almost done.
It's time for celebration and fun!
Join our student singers and dancers in their end-of-semester showcase:
Music and Merriment
Featuring students from:
UH Hilo Performing Arts Classes
- DANCE 170 (Beginning Contemporary dance/ Hawaiian Themes)
- DANCE 180 (Jazz I)
- DANCE 190 (Modern I)
- DANCE 290 (Modern II)
- MUSIC 114 (University Chorus)
Hawai’I CC Dance Classes
Special Restrictions: **All Seats $5**
Order tickets online at https://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu/
Call the UH Hilo Box Office: (808) 932-7490 Tuesday-Thursday 9am - 11am
For more information, contact: artscrt@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts music dance merriment holiday concert performance
