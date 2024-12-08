Love, Sex, & Reproductive Justice - Event Details

Love, Sex, & Reproductive Justice Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Mookini Library Lanai This event is a chance for students to meet the Gender and Women's Studies Minor faculty while learning about the philosophies of love, sex, healthy relationships, reproductive justice and more!



Please Join PHIL 270 Love and Sex and COM 470 Dark Side of Communication in learning more about the philosophies of love, sex, healthy relationships, reproductive justice and more!



- Open mic/poetry reading

- Election response

- Community building





Healthy Love:



- Respects Boundaries

- Encourages Growth

- Honest Communication

- Willing to Compromise

- Grows Together

- Works Through Problems

- Affirms Feelings

- Focuses on Resolution Respects Independence

- Knows Love Languages

- Trusts





Come meet the Gender & Women’s Studies Minor faculty and learn how this minor can transform hearts and minds.



Join us Tuesday, December 10th and Wednesday, December 11th from 11-1pm at the Library Lanai



For more information about this event, please contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at celiab@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodations, please contact the Women’s Center at uhhwomen@hawaii.edu or (808) 932-7381 For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

