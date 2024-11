Examining the Socio-Ecological Web of ʻŌiwi Agroecosystems - Event Details

Examining the Socio-Ecological Web of ʻŌiwi Agroecosystems Friday, December 6, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm Location: Wentworth Hall 1 or on Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976 (passcode: TCBES) Speaker: Dr. Leke Hutchins, Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow, Arizona State University School of Life Sciences



Agricultural landscapes are an essential partner in biodiversity conservation. In this presentation, I will utilize DNA metabarcoding data from Kona and Kaʻū to highlight how ʻōiwi agroecosystems can conserve native arthropod biodiversity and stabilize species interaction networks. I will also discuss the role ʻōiwi farmers have in shaping these agroecosystems, which have also become vital to Hawaiʻi’s resilience to system change (e.g., COVID-19) and a space for the community to gain access to culturally significant crops, ʻāina, and identity. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

