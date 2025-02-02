2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations - Announcement Details

2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025



Theme: "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person." Trusted and dependable leaders are role models to their teams, their department, their organization, and their community.



Nominations Link: https://go.hawaii.edu/9xb

Nominations Open: January 16, 2025

Who Can Nominate: UH Hilo Faculty, Staff, Students

Who Can Be Nominated: Currently enrolled UH Hilo students or UH Hilo students who graduate Fall 2024



Ka Lama Kū Leadership Values Categories:

- Alakaʻi (Leadership)

- ʻIke Pāpālua (Vision)

- Kuleana (Responsibility and Accountability)

- Laulima (Teamwork, Collaboration)

- Mālama (Care for Others and Community)



Nominations are submitted online and must include an essay minimum 500 words maximum 1,000 words and two references. For more information, contact: uhhklk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags:

