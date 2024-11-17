Student Fee Forum - Event Details
Student Fee Forum
Location: Student Services Center W201
UH Hilo is exploring updates to the Student Life Center Fee and introducing a potential New Student Fee to enhance the experience of all current and future UH Hilo students on campus. This is your opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and share your feedback on how these changes could shape your campus life.
Why Attend?
- Discover how these fees support programs, services, and facilities that directly impact you.
- Share your ideas and concerns in an open and welcoming environment.
- Be part of the conversation shaping the future of Student Life at UH Hilo!
What’s on the Agenda?
- Overview of the proposed changes.
- Highlights of programs funded by these fees.
- Open discussion and Q&A with program leads.
Your input matters! Join us to ensure student voices are at the heart of these decisions.
For more information, contact: mmkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7363
