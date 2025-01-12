"Steps To Success": Campus Resource Fair - Event Details
"Steps To Success": Campus Resource Fair
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week!
- Monday, January 13, 2025 - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair
- Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair
- Thursday, January 16, 2025- "Community to Campus": Community Resource Fair
The "Steps to Success!" Fair highlights various campus programs and services available to any student and all in one place! Campus resources will be readily available to answer any questions you may have. This is an excellent opportunity for you to connect with our campus community and learn about important resources that will help you succeed throughout the year!
See you there!
For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Orientation VOW SAC CSO RISO
What's also happening?
Announcements
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- 2025-26 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- Students planning to attend UH Hilo during the 2025-26 academic year are encouraged to complete the University of Hawaiʻi System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
- SAVE THE DATE
- UH HILO 2025 INTERNSHIP & CAREER FAIR When: February 19, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza UH HILO 2025 CAREER FAIR When: April 09, 2025 Time: 10:30 am- 1:30 pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Contact ...
- 2025-26 FAFSA Available Now
- The 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available online at studentaid.gov/fafsa. Complete your application now to apply for valuable financial aid if you plan to attend during the Fall 2025 and/or Spring 2026 semesters. ...
