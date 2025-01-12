"Steps To Success": Campus Resource Fair - Event Details

"Steps To Success": Campus Resource Fair Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center invites you to check out this semester's Vulcan Ohana Week!



- Monday, January 13, 2025 - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

- Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair

- Thursday, January 16, 2025- "Community to Campus": Community Resource Fair



The "Steps to Success!" Fair highlights various campus programs and services available to any student and all in one place! Campus resources will be readily available to answer any questions you may have. This is an excellent opportunity for you to connect with our campus community and learn about important resources that will help you succeed throughout the year!



See you there! For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

