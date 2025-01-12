"Let's Get Involved!": Student Organization Fair - Event Details

"Let's Get Involved!": Student Organization Fair Monday, January 13, 2025, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Campus Center invites you to check out the 2025 spring semester Vulcan ʻOhana Week!



- Monday, January 13th - "Let's get Involved": Student Organization Fair

- Tuesday, January 14th - "Steps to Success!": Campus Resource Fair

- Thursday, January 16, 2025- "Community to Campus": Community Resource Fair



The "Let's Get Involved!" Fair is a great chance for new students to explore UH Hilo's various

student organizations (clubs) and introduce themselves to student life on campus! We encourage

you to join a student organization, meet other students, and engage in fun activities perfect for new

Vulcans!



See you there! For more information, contact: uhhnso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 12, 2025 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements