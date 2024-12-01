Okagesama de - Hawaii Nikkei Women's Trajectory [Film] - Event Details

Okagesama de - Hawaii Nikkei Women's Trajectory [Film] Sunday, December 1, 2024, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: UCB 100 The Japanese Studies Program & Japanese Student Association present a free screening of:



Okagesama de



Hawaii Nikkei Women's Trajectory





Sunday. December 1



@ UCB 100, near the Main UH Hilo Gate



Doors Open at 2pm.



Film: 2:30pm - 4:00pm



All are welcome to attend. There is no charge.





For more information at masafumi@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: masafumi@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7426

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 1, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

BoMB November Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... BoMB December Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... APIA Scholarships UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ... APIA Scholarships UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ... Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025 Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...