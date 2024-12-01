Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale! - Announcement Details
Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale!
The Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity at UH Hilo Daniel K Inouye College of Pharmacy is excited to announce our Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts Fundraiser!
These are a great sweet treat for the holiday season and to get as a treat before finals! These original glazed donuts will be made fresh from Krispy Kreme and come in a box of a dozen for $15!
Access the Order Form
**All orders must be submitted by November 29, 2024 at 11:59pm.
Distribution will be on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at UH Hilo Library Lanai from 10am - 2pm.
You may pay ahead of time, or on the day of distribution. Please see the information below on who to contact if you would like to pay cash/check/venmo.
Venmo: @epsilonpsihawaii
Cash/Check: Please contact Stacie Saito (stacienh@hawaii.edu).
Payments are also accepted on the day of distribution.
PayPal: @Epsilon Psi - Kappa Psi
For any questions or concerns, please contact Kiʻana (kkb671@hawaii.edu) or Gemmy (galegre@hawaii.edu).
For more information, contact: galegre@hawaii.edu (808) 971-1272
Tags: Open to all! Support Pharmacy Students! Pharmacy Students Donuts Krispy Kreme Fundraiser
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale!
- The Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity at UH Hilo Daniel K Inouye College of Pharmacy is excited to announce our **Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts Fundraiser!** These are a great sweet treat for the holiday season and to get as a treat ...
- UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings
- Aloha UH Hilo Students! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), your student government, invites you to our weekly senate meeting every Saturday at 8:30am on Zoom. ...
- BoMB December Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.