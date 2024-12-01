Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale! - Announcement Details

Kappa Psi Krispy Kreme Sale!

The Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity at UH Hilo Daniel K Inouye College of Pharmacy is excited to announce our Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts Fundraiser!



These are a great sweet treat for the holiday season and to get as a treat before finals! These original glazed donuts will be made fresh from Krispy Kreme and come in a box of a dozen for $15!



Access the Order Form



**All orders must be submitted by November 29, 2024 at 11:59pm.

Distribution will be on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at UH Hilo Library Lanai from 10am - 2pm.



You may pay ahead of time, or on the day of distribution. Please see the information below on who to contact if you would like to pay cash/check/venmo.



Venmo: @epsilonpsihawaii

Cash/Check: Please contact Stacie Saito (stacienh@hawaii.edu).

Payments are also accepted on the day of distribution.

PayPal: @Epsilon Psi - Kappa Psi



For any questions or concerns, please contact Kiʻana (kkb671@hawaii.edu) or Gemmy (galegre@hawaii.edu).

For more information, contact: galegre@hawaii.edu (808) 971-1272

Tags: