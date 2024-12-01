UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings - Announcement Details

This announcement is being held online. Meeting ID: 927 9280 6445

UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings Aloha UH Hilo Students!



The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), your student government, invites you to our weekly senate meeting every Saturday at 8:30am on Zoom.



This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with fellow students, share your ideas, and get involved in shaping the campus experience. Whether you’re passionate about advocacy, looking to make a difference, or simply want to stay informed, we welcome you to join us. Your voice matters, and we can’t wait to see you there! For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

