BoMB December Monthly Survey - Announcement Details

BoMB December Monthly Survey Join the Conversation!



The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey!



Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback!



This month’s giveaway: A chance to be randomly selected to receive a BOMB mug and hot cocoa packet - the perfect combo to stay cozy this winter and show off your campus pride.



Don’t miss out – your voice matters! Complete the survey and you could score some awesome swag.



Survey Dates: December 2, 2024 – December 9, 2024

Time: Opens December 2 at 11:00 AM – Closes December 9 at 11:59 PM

Location: Virtual (Link will be uploaded on 12/2/2024)



For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 10/7/24.



Restrictions:

Must be a current UH Hilo student



Contact: Kelli McCarty at bombtr@hawaii.edu for more information. For more information, contact: bombtr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7377 Tags:

