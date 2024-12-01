Mental Wellness Hub: A Stress-Free Zone for Finals Prep! - Event Details

Mental Wellness Hub: A Stress-Free Zone for Finals Prep!

Thursday, December 5, 2024, 11:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

With finals right around the corner, it’s time to prioritize your well-being. Join your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) at our Mental Wellness Hub—a calming space where you can take a breather, recharge, and get the support you need to finish the semester strong. Here’s what you can look forward to:



-Mental Health Screenings: Take a moment to check in on your mental well-being. UH Hilo's Counseling Services will be on hand to offer free, confidential mental health screenings. It’s a great opportunity to understand your stress levels, gain insights, and discover helpful resources.

-Self-Care Bags: Treat yourself to a self-care kit, packed with items to support relaxation and well-being. Each bag includes goodies like face masks, stress-relieving slime, soothing teas, and more—all designed to help you feel your best, even during finals.

-Friendly Furry Buddies: We’re partnering with Action 4 Animals Hawaii, a local non-profit, to bring in some furry friends who can help lift your spirits and add a little warmth to your day.

-Boba Drinks: Grab a refreshing boba drink, courtesy of Tiger Tea, to enjoy while you relax. It’s the perfect study break treat.

-Additional Resources & Tips: Explore resources on managing stress, maintaining a balanced lifestyle, and staying healthy during finals. You’ll find practical tips and ideas for building resilience, managing anxiety, and supporting your mental health as you tackle exams.



Whether you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up or are looking for strategies to support your mental health, our Mental Wellness Hub has something for everyone. Don’t miss this chance to de-stress, recharge, and take care of yourself—you deserve it!

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Matthew Kalahiki at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), mmkk@hawaii.edu by 11/21/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHHDCO ID validation.

For more information, contact: uhhsa9@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

