Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details

Ke Kalahea's Breaking News Breakfast Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Whether you're just waking up or heading out from your first class, stop by Ke Kalahea's monthly Breaking News Breakfast event! You get a sweet treat, and to learn about events and such going on around campus.



Indulge in a delightful assortment of sweet and savory mochi donuts, or grab a manapua before they run out. It’s the perfect opportunity to savor delicious pastries, engage with fellow students, and stay informed about the latest happenings on campus.



Plus, grab a free issue of Ke Kalahea's November issue, hot off the press! Stay ahead of the curve with the freshest news and insights from your campus community.



Don’t miss out—it’s a fantastic way to fuel up, connect with peers, and dive into the latest stories at UH Hilo. See you there! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

