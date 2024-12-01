SAC Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema - Event Details

SAC Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema

Friday, December 6, 2024, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Mark your calendars, grab your friends, and come enjoy an evening of holiday magic with the Student Activities Council (SAC)! Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema is your chance to unwind and celebrate the season with a night full of festive activities:



Movie Screening: Cozy up with us for a special Elf movie screening — a holiday favorite sure to bring the season's magic to life. Lights, Camera, Movie, Action!

Cocoa Bar: Warm up with a cup of cocoa — rich, creamy, and perfect for sipping while you enjoy the festivities.

Crafts and Creativity: Get your hands busy at our Crafts station! Whether it’s painting, drawing, or jewelry making, there’s something for every creative spirit.

Holiday Movie Trivia-Elf Edition: Show off your holiday movie knowledge with Elf trivia! Test yourself and compete with friends to see who knows Buddy’s world best.

Salty and Sweets: Indulge in a variety of snacks, including candy and popcorn, ideal for munching while you explore the event.



Don’t miss out on this festive evening filled with laughter, holiday spirit, and creative fun! See you there!

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 11/20/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: