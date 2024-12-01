SAC Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema - Event Details
SAC Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema
Location: Campus Center 301
Mark your calendars, grab your friends, and come enjoy an evening of holiday magic with the Student Activities Council (SAC)! Cocoa, Crafts, and Cinema is your chance to unwind and celebrate the season with a night full of festive activities:
Movie Screening: Cozy up with us for a special Elf movie screening — a holiday favorite sure to bring the season's magic to life. Lights, Camera, Movie, Action!
Cocoa Bar: Warm up with a cup of cocoa — rich, creamy, and perfect for sipping while you enjoy the festivities.
Crafts and Creativity: Get your hands busy at our Crafts station! Whether it’s painting, drawing, or jewelry making, there’s something for every creative spirit.
Holiday Movie Trivia-Elf Edition: Show off your holiday movie knowledge with Elf trivia! Test yourself and compete with friends to see who knows Buddy’s world best.
Salty and Sweets: Indulge in a variety of snacks, including candy and popcorn, ideal for munching while you explore the event.
Don’t miss out on this festive evening filled with laughter, holiday spirit, and creative fun! See you there!
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 11/20/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.
For more information, contact: sacep2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center Holiday Celebration Movie Night Arts and Craft SAC SACHoliday UHiloEvents CocoaAndCrafts Cocoa Crafts Cinema HolidayFun
What's also happening?
Announcements
- UH Hilo Student Association Senate Meetings
- Aloha UH Hilo Students! The UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA), your student government, invites you to our weekly senate meeting every Saturday at 8:30am on Zoom. ...
- BoMB December Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- APIA Scholarships
- UH Hilo undergraduate students of Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, and Asian American backgrounds who are US citizens, nationals or permanent residents or FSM, RMI or Palauan citizens are eligible to apply for a $2,500 scholarship from the ...
- 2025 Ka Lama Kū Awards Nominations
- Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Development Program 2024-2025 **Theme:** "Ka pōhaku kihi paʻa" Mary Kawena Pukui #1540. "The solid cornerstone. A reliable, dependable person. ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.