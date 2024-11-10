Fires, Forests, and Uncertainty - Event Details

Fires, Forests, and Uncertainty

Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Location: In-person at Wentworth Hall, Room 1, or online via Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976 (passcode: TCBES)

Speaker: Joseph Emile Honour Percival, Postdoctoral Researcher, Spatial Data & Visualization Research Lab, University of Hawai'i at Hilo



Fire is a growing global issue, with increasing frequency and severity, significantly impacting forests and contributing to global climate change and carbon emissions. However, the effects of fire on forest ecosystems can vary, and measuring its impact—particularly on forest structure—remains challenging. In this talk, we will discuss the effects of fire on forest ecosystems and landscape dynamics, as well as the challenges in assessing the impact of fire on forest structure. We will explore uncertainties in biomass loss estimation and the role of remote sensing in studying forest fires. This talk will focus on the dry forests of northwestern Madagascar, where we will discuss the human-driven causes of fires, their environmental consequences, fire ecology, conservation challenges, and cutting-edge remote sensing techniques for understanding post-fire forest dynamics.

For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

