Fires, Forests, and Uncertainty - Event Details
Fires, Forests, and Uncertainty
Location: In-person at Wentworth Hall, Room 1, or online via Zoom at https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/99679339976 (passcode: TCBES)
Speaker: Joseph Emile Honour Percival, Postdoctoral Researcher, Spatial Data & Visualization Research Lab, University of Hawai'i at Hilo
Fire is a growing global issue, with increasing frequency and severity, significantly impacting forests and contributing to global climate change and carbon emissions. However, the effects of fire on forest ecosystems can vary, and measuring its impact—particularly on forest structure—remains challenging. In this talk, we will discuss the effects of fire on forest ecosystems and landscape dynamics, as well as the challenges in assessing the impact of fire on forest structure. We will explore uncertainties in biomass loss estimation and the role of remote sensing in studying forest fires. This talk will focus on the dry forests of northwestern Madagascar, where we will discuss the human-driven causes of fires, their environmental consequences, fire ecology, conservation challenges, and cutting-edge remote sensing techniques for understanding post-fire forest dynamics.
For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571
Tags: TCBES SDAV forest fires Madagascar Wentworth Hall forest structure remote sensing biomass loss estimation fire ecology conservation fire forestry biomass
What's also happening?
Announcements
- International Education Week Photo Contest
- Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos from any of your trips! It could be from your vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, or any other travels. ...
- Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly)
- Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ...
- Winter Showcase Application
- Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ...
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.