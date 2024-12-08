SAC Study Sesh - Event Details
SAC Study Sesh
Location: Campus Center 301 & 306
We’re doing it again-Study Sesh is back! Join the Student Activities Council (SAC) for three nights of focused studying, with everything you need to stay fueled and productive.
- Monday, 12/9: Start 7:00pm-12:00am (Midnight)
- Tuesday, 12/10: Start 7:00pm-12:00am (Midnight)
- Wednesday, 12/11: Start 9:00pm-2:00am (Next Day)
Whether you’re looking for a social study space or need a quiet zone to really lock in, we’ve got you covered:
- Campus Center 301: Our main area is the perfect social study space. Here you’ll find snacks, drinks, and plenty of room to spread out with friends or classmates. With light background music to keep the vibe relaxed and collaborative, it’s ideal for those who like a bit of atmosphere while they study.
- Campus Center 306: If you’re looking for total focus, check out our silent study zone. Designed for those who need peace and quiet, this room lets you concentrate without interruptions—just bring your study materials and settle into the calm.
Sign in at the door to grab your spot and make the most of this stress-free study environment. Take advantage of this stress-free study spot to make finals week just a little bit easier. See you there—let’s finish the semester strong!
Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 11/18/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7363
