SAC Winter Ball: A Night to Remember! - Event Details

SAC Winter Ball: A Night to Remember!

Saturday, December 7, 2024, 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Vulcan Gym

Celebrate the end of the semester in style at the Student Activities Council (SAC) Winter Ball! Join us for a magical evening filled with music, dancing, games, and the perfect chance to unwind with friends. The Vulcan Gym will be transformed into a frosty winter wonderland—so dress up, capture memories at our photo station, and enjoy a night of festive fun!



What’s Included:

-Heavy Appetizers - Enjoy delicious bites (while supplies last) to keep you fueled for a night of dancing.

-Drinks - Refreshments to keep you energized.

-Photo Ops - Capture the memories of the night with our winter-themed setup.

-Party Games - Join in for some lighthearted fun and games!



Attire: Dress your best and get ready to celebrate the season!



Don’t miss out on the last big event of the semester!

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodation, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7363 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), rnaone@hawaii.edu by 11/22/2024. This event is open to all UH Hilo Students with a FA24UHH-CB or FA24UHHSAC ID validation.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7363

