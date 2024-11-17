Craft & Connect: Operation Christmas Child/Ornament Workshop - Event Details

Craft & Connect: Operation Christmas Child/Ornament Workshop Friday, November 22, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Student Services Center Room W-201 Are you ready for some holiday magic? First Year Experience & KAPPA PSI Presents: Operation Christmas Child and Ornament Workshop on Friday November 22 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Student Services Center Room W201. Let’s pack some shoeboxes full of joy and brighten this Holiday for children around the world and get crafty at our ornament workshop. Let’s spread some holiday magic together!



REGISTER NOW: 40 spots available, so make sure to pre-register using the QR Code!

For any disability accommodations, questions or concerns please contact us at uhhfye@hawaii.edu or 808-932-7384 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

