Craft & Connect: Operation Christmas Child/Ornament Workshop - Event Details
Craft & Connect: Operation Christmas Child/Ornament Workshop
Location: Student Services Center Room W-201
Are you ready for some holiday magic? First Year Experience & KAPPA PSI Presents: Operation Christmas Child and Ornament Workshop on Friday November 22 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Student Services Center Room W201. Let’s pack some shoeboxes full of joy and brighten this Holiday for children around the world and get crafty at our ornament workshop. Let’s spread some holiday magic together!
REGISTER NOW: 40 spots available, so make sure to pre-register using the QR Code!
For any disability accommodations, questions or concerns please contact us at uhhfye@hawaii.edu or 808-932-7384
For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384
Tags: FYE Students Holiday celebration DKICP Craft Activites
What's also happening?
Announcements
- BoMB November Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- BoMB December Monthly Survey
- Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ...
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025
- Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.