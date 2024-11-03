Poppin' into Success: First Gen Student Celebration Day - Event Details

Poppin' into Success: First Gen Student Celebration Day Friday, November 8, 2024, 12:00pm – 2:00pm Location: Student Services Center (SSC) W-201 Join us for First Generation Student Appreciation Day with FYE!



Celebrate your journey with a fun-filled event featuring: delicious popcorn and sweets, vision board making, resources tailored for UH Hilo first generation students, and photo booth fun!



This is your chance to connect with other first-gen students, share stories, and find out how we can support you on your path to success. Let’s make some memories together!



Date: Friday, November 8th, 2024

Time: 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Location: Student Services Center (SSC) W-201 For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of November 3, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

International Education Week Photo Contest Submit your fun, exciting, and adventurous photos ​from any of your trips! It could be from your ​vacation, study abroad, national exchange journey, ​or any other travels. ... Kuleana and Community Talk Story (weekly) Building Community Through Conversation Join us every Friday at noon, starting August 30th, where UH Hilo students, faculty and members of our community share ideas and thoughts around a common topic in a safe and welcoming environment. ... Winter Showcase Application Are you the most talented in the school? Prove it by competing in SAC's Winter Showcase! Sign-ups will be open from now until October 18, 2024, for special accommodations (ex: special equipment, drum sets, etc. ... BoMB November Monthly Survey Join the Conversation! The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) invites YOU to participate in our monthly survey! Share your thoughts, help shape our programming, and receive exclusive BOMB swag as a thank you for your feedback! This ... Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3, 2025 Study Abroad Spring 2026 application due March 3rd, 2025 Explore the world and earn credits towards graduation while paying UH Hilo tuition! All students should submit their study abroad applications by March 3, 2025, for Spring 2026 ...